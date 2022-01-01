Shrimp quesadillas in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas
El Bolero - Design District
1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas
|Shrimp Quesadillas
|$18.00
oaxaca cheese, queso fresco, honey wheat tortilla
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas
|Monday - Popeye's Shrimp Quesadillas
|$9.99
12-inch flour tortilla grilled with melted cheese, grilled shrimp, spinach and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Taco Joint - Preston Center
6112 Luther Lane, Dallas
|Monday - Popeye's Shrimp Quesadillas
|$9.99
12-inch flour tortilla grilled with melted cheese, grilled shrimp, spinach and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Taco Joint - Inwood
12300 Inwood Road Suite 104, Dallas
|Monday - Popeye's Shrimp Quesadillas
|$9.99
12-inch flour tortilla grilled with melted cheese, grilled shrimp, spinach and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Taco Joint - Lakewood
6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas
|Monday - Popeye's Shrimp Quesadillas
|$9.99
12-inch flour tortilla grilled with melted cheese, grilled shrimp, spinach and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Taco Joint - Peak Street
911 N. Peak Street, Dallas
|Monday - Popeye's Shrimp Quesadillas
|$9.99
12-inch flour tortilla grilled with melted cheese, grilled shrimp, spinach and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.