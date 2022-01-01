Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp quesadillas in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

El Bolero - Design District image

 

El Bolero - Design District

1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (859 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadillas$18.00
oaxaca cheese, queso fresco, honey wheat tortilla
More about El Bolero - Design District
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Lake Highlands

9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Monday - Popeye's Shrimp Quesadillas$9.99
12-inch flour tortilla grilled with melted cheese, grilled shrimp, spinach and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
More about Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Preston Center

6112 Luther Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Monday - Popeye's Shrimp Quesadillas$9.99
12-inch flour tortilla grilled with melted cheese, grilled shrimp, spinach and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
More about Taco Joint - Preston Center
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Inwood

12300 Inwood Road Suite 104, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Monday - Popeye's Shrimp Quesadillas$9.99
12-inch flour tortilla grilled with melted cheese, grilled shrimp, spinach and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
More about Taco Joint - Inwood
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Lakewood

6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Monday - Popeye's Shrimp Quesadillas$9.99
12-inch flour tortilla grilled with melted cheese, grilled shrimp, spinach and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
More about Taco Joint - Lakewood
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Peak Street

911 N. Peak Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Monday - Popeye's Shrimp Quesadillas$9.99
12-inch flour tortilla grilled with melted cheese, grilled shrimp, spinach and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
More about Taco Joint - Peak Street
The Pour House image

 

The Pour House

1300 W Davis St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Quesadilla$13.75
Cheddar jack cheese in a chipotle flour tortilla, served with pico de gallo, house salsa, and sour cream. with your choice of protein
More about The Pour House

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Huevos Rancheros

Sirloin Steaks

Garden Salad

Noodle Bowls

Chai Lattes

Beef Broccoli

Collard Greens

Shrimp Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston