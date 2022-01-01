Shrimp rolls in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
More about Dock Local Uptown
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dock Local Uptown
3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas
|Blackened Shrimp Roll (Secret Menu)
|$12.95
More about Imoto Restaurant
SUSHI
Imoto Restaurant
2400 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$15.00
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.45
Deep fried shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Shrimp Tempura Roll (6pc)
|$8.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA, AVOCADO AND CUCUMBER, SEAWEED OUTSIDE
More about Pakpao-Design District
Pakpao-Design District
1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas
|Shrimp Summer Rolls
|$12.00
mango + cucumber + herbs
More about Sushi Zushi - West Village
Sushi Zushi - West Village
3636 McKinney Ave St. 150, Dallas
|CALI SHRIMP ROLL
|$8.40
Avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, uramaki style. Shrimp
|Cali Special Shrimp Roll
|$9.50
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Hawkers Asian Street Food
2800 Main St, Dallas
|Shrimp Summer Rolls
|$4.00
Chilled rice wrap, rice noodles, lettuce, basil, mint, bean sprouts, peanut dipping sauce | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly