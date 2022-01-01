Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Dock Local Uptown image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dock Local Uptown

3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Shrimp Roll (Secret Menu)$12.95
More about Dock Local Uptown
Shrimp Tempura Roll image

SUSHI

Imoto Restaurant

2400 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (1025 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$15.00
More about Imoto Restaurant
Asian Mint | Forest Lane image

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.45
Deep fried shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll (6pc)$8.00
SHRIMP TEMPURA, AVOCADO AND CUCUMBER, SEAWEED OUTSIDE
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
478b046a-6fe6-4de9-862f-7ca412462791 image

 

Pakpao-Design District

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Summer Rolls$12.00
mango + cucumber + herbs
More about Pakpao-Design District
Restaurant banner

 

Sushi Zushi - West Village

3636 McKinney Ave St. 150, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CALI SHRIMP ROLL$8.40
Avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds, uramaki style. Shrimp
Cali Special Shrimp Roll$9.50
More about Sushi Zushi - West Village
Item pic

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

2800 Main St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Summer Rolls$4.00
Chilled rice wrap, rice noodles, lettuce, basil, mint, bean sprouts, peanut dipping sauce | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

