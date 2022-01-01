Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Terilli's Restaurant and Bar image

 

Terilli's Restaurant and Bar - 2815 Greenville Avenue

2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$25.00
Shrimp Sauteed in Garlic Butter w/ Roma Tomatoes, Green Onions over Angel Hair Pasta in Lemon Caper Buerre Blanc
More about Terilli's Restaurant and Bar - 2815 Greenville Avenue
Item pic

 

Dive In

5670 Village Glen Drive, Suite 100, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Scampi$15.00
Gulf Shrimp, Linguine Pasta, Roasted Garlic Butter, Chiles, Bread Crumbs
More about Dive In
Item pic

 

Roundhouse Food Hall

5625 Village Glen Drive, Suite 100, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$13.00
Rock shrimp, garlic, white wine, herbs, parmesan
More about Roundhouse Food Hall
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cedar & Vine - Lake Highlands

9661 Audelia Rd Ste 105, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$28.00
Shrimp Scampi$28.00
Parmesan | Tomato | 5 Jumbo Shrimp
More about Cedar & Vine - Lake Highlands

