Shrimp scampi in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar - 2815 Greenville Avenue
2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas
|Shrimp Scampi
|$25.00
Shrimp Sauteed in Garlic Butter w/ Roma Tomatoes, Green Onions over Angel Hair Pasta in Lemon Caper Buerre Blanc
Dive In
5670 Village Glen Drive, Suite 100, Dallas
|Shrimp Scampi
|$15.00
Gulf Shrimp, Linguine Pasta, Roasted Garlic Butter, Chiles, Bread Crumbs
Roundhouse Food Hall
5625 Village Glen Drive, Suite 100, Dallas
|Shrimp Scampi
|$13.00
Rock shrimp, garlic, white wine, herbs, parmesan