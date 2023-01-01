Shrimp soup in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve shrimp soup
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Rice Soup with Shrimp
|$16.95
A delicious Thai-Style rice soup has a light but flavorful broth infused with the aroma of ginger, jasmine rice, chicken, crispy garlic & scallion.
Bistro B
9780 Walnut St, Ste 340, Dallas
|135. Egg, Fish Cake, Shrimp Paste, Pork with Vermicelli Soup
|$12.25
|99. Salmon, Shrimp w/Vermicelli Noodle Soup
|$14.99
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian mint
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Rice Soup with Shrimp
|$16.95
A delicious Thai-Style rice soup has a light but flavorful broth infused with the aroma of ginger, jasmine rice, chicken, crispy garlic & scallion.
Asian mint
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Rice Soup with Shrimp
|$16.95
A delicious Thai-Style rice soup has a light but flavorful broth infused with the aroma of ginger, jasmine rice, chicken, crispy garlic & scallion.
Best Thai Signature
18352 Dallas Pkwy #112,, Dallas
|Shrimp Wonton Soup
|$5.00