Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp soup in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve shrimp soup

Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Soup with Shrimp$16.95
A delicious Thai-Style rice soup has a light but flavorful broth infused with the aroma of ginger, jasmine rice, chicken, crispy garlic & scallion.
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Banner pic

 

Bistro B

9780 Walnut St, Ste 340, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
135. Egg, Fish Cake, Shrimp Paste, Pork with Vermicelli Soup$12.25
99. Salmon, Shrimp w/Vermicelli Noodle Soup$14.99
More about Bistro B
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian mint

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Soup with Shrimp$16.95
A delicious Thai-Style rice soup has a light but flavorful broth infused with the aroma of ginger, jasmine rice, chicken, crispy garlic & scallion.
More about Asian mint
Item pic

 

Asian mint

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Soup with Shrimp$16.95
A delicious Thai-Style rice soup has a light but flavorful broth infused with the aroma of ginger, jasmine rice, chicken, crispy garlic & scallion.
More about Asian mint
Best Thai Signature image

 

Best Thai Signature

18352 Dallas Pkwy #112,, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Wonton Soup$5.00
More about Best Thai Signature
Item pic

 

Asian mint

5290 Belt Line Rd Suite 118, Addison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Soup with Shrimp$16.95
A delicious Thai-Style rice soup has a light but flavorful broth infused with the aroma of ginger, jasmine rice, chicken, crispy garlic & scallion.
More about Asian mint

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Shrimp Scampi

Steak Burritos

Chow Fun

Muffins

Massaman Curry

Chopped Chicken Salad

Corn Dogs

Milkshakes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (264 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (780 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston