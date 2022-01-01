Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Lake Highlands

9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Friday - Taco Joe's Grilled Shrimp Tacos$9.99
Two grilled shrimp tacos tossed in a homemade Tapatio aioli, served with rice and refried beans.
Spicy Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.99
Spicy grilled shrimp tossed in a homemade Tapatio aioli topped with cilantro, salad mix, and a lime wedge.
More about Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Preston Center

6112 Luther Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Friday - Taco Joe's Grilled Shrimp Tacos$9.99
Two grilled shrimp tacos tossed in a homemade Tapatio aioli, served with rice and refried beans.
Spicy Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.99
Spicy grilled shrimp tossed in a homemade Tapatio aioli topped with cilantro, salad mix, and a lime wedge.
More about Taco Joint - Preston Center
Garlic Shrimp Taco image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dock Local Uptown

3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Shrimp Taco$5.50
Garlic Shrimp, Slaw, Pico de gallo, Cilantro, Sweet Chili, Lime on Flour Tortilla
More about Dock Local Uptown
Item pic

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$7.00
Grilled corn tortilla filled with sautéed shrimp, onions, jalapeños, and cheeses
More about Fernando's Midway
f27f6300-9727-4ba4-a474-51f491487acb image

 

José

4931 W Lovers Ln., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Cilantro-lime marinade, avocado salsa, pico de gallo
More about José
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Inwood

12300 Inwood Road Suite 104, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Friday - Taco Joe's Grilled Shrimp Tacos$9.99
Two grilled shrimp tacos tossed in a homemade Tapatio aioli, served with rice and refried beans.
Spicy Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.99
Spicy grilled shrimp tossed in a homemade Tapatio aioli topped with cilantro, salad mix, and a lime wedge.
More about Taco Joint - Inwood
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Lakewood

6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Friday - Taco Joe's Grilled Shrimp Tacos$9.99
Two grilled shrimp tacos tossed in a homemade Tapatio aioli, served with rice and refried beans.
Spicy Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.99
Spicy grilled shrimp tossed in a homemade Tapatio aioli topped with cilantro, salad mix, and a lime wedge.
More about Taco Joint - Lakewood
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Peak Street

911 N. Peak Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Friday - Taco Joe's Grilled Shrimp Tacos$9.99
Two grilled shrimp tacos tossed in a homemade Tapatio aioli, served with rice and refried beans.
Spicy Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.99
Spicy grilled shrimp tossed in a homemade Tapatio aioli topped with cilantro, salad mix, and a lime wedge.
More about Taco Joint - Peak Street
Item pic

 

Taco Lingo

2301 N. Akard St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Chili Shrimp 2 Taco Plate$14.95
napa slaw, sesame seeds, cilantro, pressed to order flour tortilla
Sweet Chili Shrimp Taco Single$6.75
napa slaw, sesame seeds, cilantro, pressed to order flour tortilla
Sweet Chili Shrimp 2 Taco Plate$14.95
napa slaw, sesame seeds, cilantro, pressed to order flour tortilla
More about Taco Lingo
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

1152 North Buckner Blvd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$14.95
Three tacos with jumbo shrimp wrapped in white corn tortillas topped with cabbage mix & avocado. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.
Single Shrimp Taco$4.00
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CALIFORNIA SHRIMP TACOS$18.95
More about La Calle Doce
The Pour House image

 

The Pour House

1300 W Davis St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$14.50
Napa cabbage, sweet red chili sauce
More about The Pour House
Item pic

 

The Dock@Exchange Food Hall

211 S. AKARD ST., DALLAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Shrimp Taco$5.50
More about The Dock@Exchange Food Hall

