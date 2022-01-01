Shrimp tacos in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas
|Friday - Taco Joe's Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$9.99
Two grilled shrimp tacos tossed in a homemade Tapatio aioli, served with rice and refried beans.
|Spicy Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$3.99
Spicy grilled shrimp tossed in a homemade Tapatio aioli topped with cilantro, salad mix, and a lime wedge.
Taco Joint - Preston Center
6112 Luther Lane, Dallas
|Friday - Taco Joe's Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$9.99
Two grilled shrimp tacos tossed in a homemade Tapatio aioli, served with rice and refried beans.
|Spicy Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$3.99
Spicy grilled shrimp tossed in a homemade Tapatio aioli topped with cilantro, salad mix, and a lime wedge.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dock Local Uptown
3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas
|Garlic Shrimp Taco
|$5.50
Garlic Shrimp, Slaw, Pico de gallo, Cilantro, Sweet Chili, Lime on Flour Tortilla
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Shrimp Taco
|$7.00
Grilled corn tortilla filled with sautéed shrimp, onions, jalapeños, and cheeses
José
4931 W Lovers Ln., Dallas
|Shrimp Tacos
|$17.00
Cilantro-lime marinade, avocado salsa, pico de gallo
Taco Joint - Inwood
12300 Inwood Road Suite 104, Dallas
|Friday - Taco Joe's Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$9.99
Two grilled shrimp tacos tossed in a homemade Tapatio aioli, served with rice and refried beans.
|Spicy Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$3.99
Spicy grilled shrimp tossed in a homemade Tapatio aioli topped with cilantro, salad mix, and a lime wedge.
Taco Joint - Lakewood
6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas
|Friday - Taco Joe's Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$9.99
Two grilled shrimp tacos tossed in a homemade Tapatio aioli, served with rice and refried beans.
|Spicy Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$3.99
Spicy grilled shrimp tossed in a homemade Tapatio aioli topped with cilantro, salad mix, and a lime wedge.
Taco Joint - Peak Street
911 N. Peak Street, Dallas
|Friday - Taco Joe's Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$9.99
Two grilled shrimp tacos tossed in a homemade Tapatio aioli, served with rice and refried beans.
|Spicy Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$3.99
Spicy grilled shrimp tossed in a homemade Tapatio aioli topped with cilantro, salad mix, and a lime wedge.
Taco Lingo
2301 N. Akard St., Dallas
|Sweet Chili Shrimp 2 Taco Plate
|$14.95
napa slaw, sesame seeds, cilantro, pressed to order flour tortilla
|Sweet Chili Shrimp Taco Single
|$6.75
napa slaw, sesame seeds, cilantro, pressed to order flour tortilla
|Sweet Chili Shrimp 2 Taco Plate
|$14.95
napa slaw, sesame seeds, cilantro, pressed to order flour tortilla
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
1152 North Buckner Blvd, Dallas
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.95
Three tacos with jumbo shrimp wrapped in white corn tortillas topped with cabbage mix & avocado. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.
|Single Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas
|CALIFORNIA SHRIMP TACOS
|$18.95
The Pour House
1300 W Davis St, Dallas
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$14.50
Napa cabbage, sweet red chili sauce