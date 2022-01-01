Spaghetti in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Holy Crust
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Holy Crust
3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas
|Spaghetti & Meatball
|$12.00
pasta, meatballs, tomato sauce
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|• Spaghetti And Meatballs
|$10.99
Delicious robust flavors make up our homemade sauce served over 2 large meatballs and spaghetti noodles with a salad. Comes with a diner made roll, cornbread or Garlic Toast
More about Vector Brewing
PIZZA
Vector Brewing
9850 Walnut Hill Ln #405, Dallas
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$14.00
House Marinara • Grated Parmesan • Meatballs
|Kiddo Spaghetti
|$6.00
Spaghetti noodles with your kiddo's choice of sauce (or no sauce), and a single, tasty meatball (if they want a meatball).
More about Standard Service Dallas
SALADS • CHICKEN
Standard Service Dallas
5631 Alta Ave, Dallas
|SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL
|$18.00
hand rolled beef meatballs with house red sauce
More about Stock & Barrel
Stock & Barrel
316 W. Davis St., Dallas
|LUMP CRAB FRIED SPAGHETTI
|$31.00
Spicy tomato, chili hollandaise
More about Pizza Gianna
Pizza Gianna
5219B W. Lovers Ln, Dallas
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$12.00
Plump meatballs over spaghetti & our famous red sauce