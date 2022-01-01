Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
  • Dallas
  • Spaghetti And Meatballs

Dallas restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Holy Crust

3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatball$12.00
pasta, meatballs, tomato sauce
More about Holy Crust
Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
• Spaghetti And Meatballs$10.99
Delicious robust flavors make up our homemade sauce served over 2 large meatballs and spaghetti noodles with a salad. Comes with a diner made roll, cornbread or Garlic Toast
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Item pic

PIZZA

Vector Brewing

9850 Walnut Hill Ln #405, Dallas

Avg 4 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti and Meatballs$14.00
House Marinara • Grated Parmesan • Meatballs
More about Vector Brewing
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Standard Service Dallas

5631 Alta Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL$18.00
hand rolled beef meatballs with house red sauce
More about Standard Service Dallas
Pizza Gianna image

 

Pizza Gianna

5219B W. Lovers Ln, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & Meatballs$12.00
Plump meatballs over spaghetti & our famous red sauce
More about Pizza Gianna
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

24 Hour Pizza

9780 Walnut St. #280, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (170 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatball$7.99
Tomato Sauce, Sphagetti Pasta, Meatballs
More about 24 Hour Pizza

