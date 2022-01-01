Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy noodles in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve spicy noodles

Asian Mint | Inwood Village image

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Noodle Spicy Tom Yum Soup$12.00
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion with rice noodles.
Shirataki Noodle Spicy Tom Yum Soup$15.00
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion with rice noodles.
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Noodle Spicy Tom Yum Soup$12.00
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion with rice noodles.
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
Asian Mint | Forest Lane image

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shirataki Noodle Spicy Tom Yum Soup$14.00
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion with rice noodles.
Noodle Spicy Tom Yum Soup$12.00
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion with rice noodles.
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Item pic

 

Saucys Thai and Pho - Royal

5944 Royal Ln #3813, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Noodle Pad Kee Mao$13.95
Fresh flat noodles with basil, chili, garlic, bell pepper, carrot, basil leaf, tomato, onion and egg.
More about Saucys Thai and Pho - Royal
Item pic

 

Monkey King Noodle - The Exchange

211 S. Akard st., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Garlic Peanut Noodles$12.00
More about Monkey King Noodle - The Exchange
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Sum Dang Good Chinese

3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1684 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Pork Noodles$15.00
Slow cooked pork, carrot, sweet and sour sauce, bean sprouts, cucumber, hot chili paste.
More about Sum Dang Good Chinese

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Migas

Tarts

Corn Dogs

Steak Bowls

Salmon Salad

Avocado Burgers

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston