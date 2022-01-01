Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve spinach salad

Awake - Addison image

 

Awake - Addison

15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Spinach Salad$9.49
Spinach, all-natural chicken, hardwood-smoked bacon, cranberries, raisins,
bleu cheese, red onions, apples and toasted walnuts, tossed in our house
made lemon-vinaigrette dressing.
More about Awake - Addison
Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
• Spinach Salad w/ egg, bacon & fresh mushrooms$9.75
Fresh spinach, sliced fresh mushrooms, hard boiled egg, cheese sprinkled with our thick cut crispy bacon bits.
Photo shown w/ Grill Chicken
Photo shown w/ Grill Chick
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Republic Texas Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Republic Texas Tavern

12300 Inwood Road, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Republic Spinach Salad$15.00
Fresh Spinach & Frisee, Whole Grain Mustard Vinaigrette, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Cherry Tomato , Crispy Onions & Blue Cheese
More about Republic Texas Tavern
Palmer's Hot Chicken image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Palmer's Hot Chicken

6465 E Mockingbird Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1234 reviews)
Takeout
SPINACH SALAD$8.00
Red onion + button 'shrooms + dried cherries + Ga candied pecans + Gorgonzola cheese & Balsamic dressing on the side
More about Palmer's Hot Chicken

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Banana Pudding

Flautas

Vietnamese Coffee

Taco Salad

Sirloin Steaks

Prawns

Summer Rolls

Avocado Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston