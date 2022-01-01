Spinach salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve spinach salad
Awake - Addison
15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas
|Chicken Spinach Salad
|$9.49
Spinach, all-natural chicken, hardwood-smoked bacon, cranberries, raisins,
bleu cheese, red onions, apples and toasted walnuts, tossed in our house
made lemon-vinaigrette dressing.
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|• Spinach Salad w/ egg, bacon & fresh mushrooms
|$9.75
Fresh spinach, sliced fresh mushrooms, hard boiled egg, cheese sprinkled with our thick cut crispy bacon bits.
Photo shown w/ Grill Chicken
Republic Texas Tavern
12300 Inwood Road, Dallas
|The Republic Spinach Salad
|$15.00
Fresh Spinach & Frisee, Whole Grain Mustard Vinaigrette, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Cherry Tomato , Crispy Onions & Blue Cheese