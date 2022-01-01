Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Tejas image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Tejas

250 N. Bishop Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (484 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$17.00
More about Tejas
Taco Lingo image

 

Taco Lingo

2301 N. Akard St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Fajitas For 1$19.95
served with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico, cheese, crema, jalapeño sauce, mexican rice + charro beans, warm flour tortillas or house-made corn tortillas
Chicken + Steak Fajitas For 1$18.95
served with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico, cheese, crema, jalapeño sauce, mexican rice + charro beans, warm flour tortillas or house-made corn tortillas
More about Taco Lingo
Item pic

 

HERO

3090 Nowitzki Way, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STEAK FAJITA TACOS$16.00
peppers & onions, cheese, shredded lettuce, sour cream, avocado, pico
More about HERO

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Moo Goo Gai Pan

Coleslaw

Cheese Fries

Cookie Dough

Chicken Pad Thai

Hanger Steaks

Teriyaki Salmon

Chips And Salsa

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston