Steak frites in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve steak frites
More about Dakota's Steakhouse
Dakota's Steakhouse
600 North Akard Street, Dallas
|Dakota's Steak Frites
|$19.84
6 Oz Chef's Choice on Steak, served with Watercress Salad, French Fries, and Bordelaise sauce
More about Royal 38
FRENCH FRIES
Royal 38
2301 N Akard St, Dallas
|Steak Frites - Lunch
|$21.00
garlic fries, peppercorn sauce
|Wagyu Hanger Steak Frites - Dinner
|$29.00
garlic fries, peppercorn sauce
More about Billy Can Can
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Billy Can Can
2386 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Butcher's Steak Frites
|$35.00
Hand-Cut Fries, Saloon Steak Sauce
More about Standard Service Dallas
SALADS • CHICKEN
Standard Service Dallas
5631 Alta Ave, Dallas
|STEAK FRITES
|$38.00
topped with chimichurri & served with pecorino – herbed fries
More about Manhattan Project Beer Co
Manhattan Project Beer Co
2215 Sulphur St., Dallas
|Steak Frites
|$16.00
Steak with chimihurri, fries, and aioli.
More about Cedar & Vine
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cedar & Vine
9661 Audelia Rd Ste 105, Dallas
|44 Farms Flat Iron Steak Frites
|$29.00
44 Farms 8oz Flat Iron | Chimichurri | Fries