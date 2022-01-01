Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve steak frites

Sippin Santa image

 

Sippin Santa

2816 Elm Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Frites$22.00
More about Sippin Santa
Dakota's Steakhouse image

 

Dakota's Steakhouse

600 North Akard Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dakota's Steak Frites$19.84
6 Oz Chef's Choice on Steak, served with Watercress Salad, French Fries, and Bordelaise sauce
More about Dakota's Steakhouse
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Royal 38

2301 N Akard St, Dallas

Avg 4 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Frites - Lunch$21.00
garlic fries, peppercorn sauce
Wagyu Hanger Steak Frites - Dinner$29.00
garlic fries, peppercorn sauce
More about Royal 38
Billy Can Can image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Billy Can Can

2386 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1414 reviews)
Takeout
Butcher's Steak Frites$35.00
Hand-Cut Fries, Saloon Steak Sauce
More about Billy Can Can
STEAK FRITES image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Standard Service Dallas

5631 Alta Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
STEAK FRITES$38.00
topped with chimichurri & served with pecorino – herbed fries
More about Standard Service Dallas
Item pic

 

Manhattan Project Beer Co

2215 Sulphur St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Frites$16.00
Steak with chimihurri, fries, and aioli.
More about Manhattan Project Beer Co
edf942fe-3d2e-4a95-80a6-c329488e9739 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cedar & Vine

9661 Audelia Rd Ste 105, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
44 Farms Flat Iron Steak Frites$29.00
44 Farms 8oz Flat Iron | Chimichurri | Fries
More about Cedar & Vine
Restaurant banner

 

Oddfellows

316 W 7th St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Frites$23.00
petite filet, hand cut fries, red wine demi
More about Oddfellows

