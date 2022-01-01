Steak sandwiches in Dallas
Mama's Daughters Diner - Dallas-Irving Blvd
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|• Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich w/ mayo, lettuce & tomato
|$7.25
Hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served with lettuce, tomato & Mayo. Pickle spear on the side.
Shown with Sweet Potato Fries
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Loon Bar and Grill
3028 N. Hall St., Dallas
|Steak Sandwich
|$19.95
Ozona Grill and Bar - 401-Dallas
4615 Greenville Avenue, Dallas
|Blackened Steak Sandwich
|$15.95
Sliced blackened steak topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, Swiss cheese & mayo served on toasted sourdough bread with onion rings