Steak sandwiches in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters Diner - Dallas-Irving Blvd

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
• Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich w/ mayo, lettuce & tomato$7.25
Hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served with lettuce, tomato & Mayo. Pickle spear on the side.

Shown with Sweet Potato Fries
More about Mama's Daughters Diner - Dallas-Irving Blvd
The Loon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Loon Bar and Grill

3028 N. Hall St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$19.95
More about The Loon Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Ozona Grill and Bar - 401-Dallas

4615 Greenville Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Steak Sandwich$15.95
Sliced blackened steak topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, Swiss cheese & mayo served on toasted sourdough bread with onion rings
More about Ozona Grill and Bar - 401-Dallas
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cedar & Vine - Lake Highlands

9661 Audelia Rd Ste 105, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$18.00
Shaved Ribeye | Caramelized Onions | Horseradish Mayo | Arugula | Ciabatta
More about Cedar & Vine - Lake Highlands

