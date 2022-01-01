Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve sticky rice

Item pic

 

Sabaidee

5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Sticky Rice (Seasonal)$6.99
Mango Sticky Rice$7.99
Seasonal Only
1. Sticky Rice$3.99
More about Sabaidee
Item pic

 

Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine

17370 Preston Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mango with Sticky Rice$6.99
Fresh sliced mango, served with coconut sticky rice and coconut milk.
Sticky Rice$1.50
More about Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Family Thais Asian Bistro

208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Sticky Rice$7.00
More about Family Thais Asian Bistro
Asian Mint | Inwood Village image

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Rice and Ice Cream$8.00
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Item pic

 

Dalat Restaurant & Bar

2537 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Rice w/ Chinese Sausage$6.95
Delicious pork sausage on top of sticky rice and fried onions. Add a fried egg to take it over the top!
More about Dalat Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

Sabaidee

5365 Spring Valley Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Sticky Rice$7.99
Seasonal Only
Sticky Rice$2.99
More about Sabaidee
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Sticky Rice and Ice Cream$8.00
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
Asian Mint | Forest Lane image

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Coconut Custard with Sticky Rice$8.00
Mango Sticky Rice (seasonal)$8.00
Sticky Rice and Ice Cream$8.00
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Item pic

 

Pakpao-Design District

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Sticky Rice$7.00
More about Pakpao-Design District

