Sticky rice in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve sticky rice
Sabaidee
5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas
|Mango Sticky Rice (Seasonal)
|$6.99
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$7.99
Seasonal Only
|1. Sticky Rice
|$3.99
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
17370 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Mango with Sticky Rice
|$6.99
Fresh sliced mango, served with coconut sticky rice and coconut milk.
|Sticky Rice
|$1.50
Family Thais Asian Bistro
208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$7.00
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Sticky Rice and Ice Cream
|$8.00
Dalat Restaurant & Bar
2537 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas
|Sticky Rice w/ Chinese Sausage
|$6.95
Delicious pork sausage on top of sticky rice and fried onions. Add a fried egg to take it over the top!
Sabaidee
5365 Spring Valley Road, Dallas
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$7.99
Seasonal Only
|Sticky Rice
|$2.99
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Sticky Rice and Ice Cream
|$8.00
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Thai Coconut Custard with Sticky Rice
|$8.00
|Mango Sticky Rice (seasonal)
|$8.00
|Sticky Rice and Ice Cream
|$8.00