Sweet and sour chicken in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve sweet and sour chicken
Wok Star Chinese
8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas
|Sweet & Sour Chicken
|$15.00
Crispy battered chicken breast, pineapple, red and green bell peppers, onion, sweet and sour sauce
Red Stix Asian Street Food
6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Kid's Sweet and Sour Chicken with Rice
|$5.90
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN 甜酸鸡
|$18.00