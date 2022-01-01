Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve taco salad

La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

1925 Skillman St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TACO SALAD BEEF$13.95
TACO SALAD LUNCH BF$10.95
TACO SALAD BEEF FAJITA$16.95
More about La Calle Doce
Matt's Rancho Martinez image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NO. 8 Taco Salad$10.75
100% premium beef, beans, mixed cheeses, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomato & onion
Taco Salad$13.50
Premium ground beef or shredded chicken breast, beans, zesty chile con queso, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, fresh guacamole, mixed cheeses, jalapenos & onion, piled high on a crispy flour tortilla shell
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Lake Highlands

9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$9.69
Your choice of meat blended with our salad mix, tortilla strips and tomatoes topped with jack cheese and garnished with guacamole.
More about Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
• Chicken Taco Salad w/ picante sauce$11.25
Fresh tossed greens with tomato, onion cheese and a Grilled Chicken Breast in a Flour Tortilla Shell. Served with picante sauce.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Preston Center

6112 Luther Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$9.69
Your choice of meat blended with our salad mix, tortilla strips and tomatoes topped with jack cheese and garnished with guacamole.
More about Taco Joint - Preston Center
Tejas image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Tejas

250 N. Bishop Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (484 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$15.00
More about Tejas
El Ranchito image

FRENCH FRIES

El Ranchito

610 W Jefferson Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CK FAJ TACO SALAD$15.95
More about El Ranchito
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Inwood

12300 Inwood Road Suite 104, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$9.69
Your choice of meat blended with our salad mix, tortilla strips and tomatoes topped with jack cheese and garnished with guacamole.
More about Taco Joint - Inwood
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Lakewood

6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$9.69
Your choice of meat blended with our salad mix, tortilla strips and tomatoes topped with jack cheese and garnished with guacamole.
More about Taco Joint - Lakewood
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Peak Street

911 N. Peak Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$9.69
Your choice of meat blended with our salad mix, tortilla strips and tomatoes topped with jack cheese and garnished with guacamole.
More about Taco Joint - Peak Street
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TACO SALAD BEEF FAJITA$16.95
TACO SALAD CHICKEN$13.95
TACO SALAD CHICKEN FAJITA$16.95
More about La Calle Doce

