Taco salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve taco salad
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
1925 Skillman St., Dallas
|TACO SALAD BEEF
|$13.95
|TACO SALAD LUNCH BF
|$10.95
|TACO SALAD BEEF FAJITA
|$16.95
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
1904 Skillman Street, Dallas
|NO. 8 Taco Salad
|$10.75
100% premium beef, beans, mixed cheeses, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomato & onion
|Taco Salad
|$13.50
Premium ground beef or shredded chicken breast, beans, zesty chile con queso, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, fresh guacamole, mixed cheeses, jalapenos & onion, piled high on a crispy flour tortilla shell
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas
|Taco Salad
|$9.69
Your choice of meat blended with our salad mix, tortilla strips and tomatoes topped with jack cheese and garnished with guacamole.
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|• Chicken Taco Salad w/ picante sauce
|$11.25
Fresh tossed greens with tomato, onion cheese and a Grilled Chicken Breast in a Flour Tortilla Shell. Served with picante sauce.
Taco Joint - Preston Center
6112 Luther Lane, Dallas
|Taco Salad
|$9.69
Taco Joint - Inwood
12300 Inwood Road Suite 104, Dallas
|Taco Salad
|$9.69
Taco Joint - Lakewood
6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas
|Taco Salad
|$9.69
Taco Joint - Peak Street
911 N. Peak Street, Dallas
|Taco Salad
|$9.69
