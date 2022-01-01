Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki salmon in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon

Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Teriyaki$25.95
House made teriyaki sauce, broccoli, snap pea, carrot.
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Teriyaki$25.95
House made teriyaki sauce, broccoli, snap pea, carrot.
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Teriyaki$25.95
House made teriyaki sauce, broccoli, snap pea, carrot.
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering

17630 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Teriyaki Salmon Plank$8.50
Fresh smoked Salmon marinated in the Pitmaster's special blend
More about Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
Hibiki Sushi image

SUSHI

Hibiki Sushi

2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Teriyaki$18.00
Grilled salmon served on a sizzling plate with teriyaki sauce
More about Hibiki Sushi
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carver Park

7557 Rambler Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki Salmon w/ roasted corn pepper salad$14.00
More about Carver Park

