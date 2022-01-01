Teriyaki salmon in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Grilled Salmon Teriyaki
|$25.95
House made teriyaki sauce, broccoli, snap pea, carrot.
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Grilled Salmon Teriyaki
|$25.95
House made teriyaki sauce, broccoli, snap pea, carrot.
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Grilled Salmon Teriyaki
|$25.95
House made teriyaki sauce, broccoli, snap pea, carrot.
More about Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
17630 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Smoked Teriyaki Salmon Plank
|$8.50
Fresh smoked Salmon marinated in the Pitmaster's special blend
More about Hibiki Sushi
SUSHI
Hibiki Sushi
2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$18.00
Grilled salmon served on a sizzling plate with teriyaki sauce