Thai salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve thai salad
More about Jia Asian Bistro
Jia Asian Bistro
7325 GASTON AVE # 110, DALLAS
|Thai Papaya Salad
|$10.00
Fresh green papaya, green beans, tomatoes, Thai chili, ground peanuts and lime juice
More about Angel Chicken Kitchen
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Angel Chicken Kitchen
7632 Campbell Rd. #314, Dallas
|THAI CRUNCH Salad
|$10.49
Our mixed greens, mixed with edamame, roasted peppers, jalapeño, cilantro, and crispy croutons, all tossed with Ginger orange-sesame oil dressing, topped with fresh peanuts
More about Pakpao-Design District - Pakpao Design
Pakpao-Design District - Pakpao Design
1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas
|Thai Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Marinated Chicken Breast, Cherry Tomato, Thai Basil, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Ginger Soy Vinaigrette,