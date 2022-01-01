Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai salad in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve thai salad

Jia Asian Bistro

7325 GASTON AVE # 110, DALLAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Papaya Salad$10.00
Fresh green papaya, green beans, tomatoes, Thai chili, ground peanuts and lime juice
More about Jia Asian Bistro
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Angel Chicken Kitchen

7632 Campbell Rd. #314, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
THAI CRUNCH Salad$10.49
Our mixed greens, mixed with edamame, roasted peppers, jalapeño, cilantro, and crispy croutons, all tossed with Ginger orange-sesame oil dressing, topped with fresh peanuts
More about Angel Chicken Kitchen
Pakpao-Design District - Pakpao Design

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
Marinated Chicken Breast, Cherry Tomato, Thai Basil, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Ginger Soy Vinaigrette,
More about Pakpao-Design District - Pakpao Design
Savory Haynes Boone

2323 Victory Lane, Ste 700, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Quinoa Salad$7.00
peanuts, carrots, cabbage, edamame, cucumber, red peppers, spicy peanut-coconut dressing
More about Savory Haynes Boone

