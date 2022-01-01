Thai tea in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve thai tea
More about Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
17370 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Thai Iced Tea
|$3.50
More about Fat Straws 3
Fat Straws 3
11810 Preston Rd., Dallas
|Thai Milk Tea
This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy.
|Thai Tea Milk Shake
Thai tea and ice cream for a creamy milkshake creation. Allergens: Dairy.
More about Carte Blanche
Carte Blanche
2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Thai Milk Tea Brioche
|$3.00
Thai milk tea glaze, caramelized puffed rice
More about Fat Straws 2
Fat Straws 2
5301 Alpha Rd #38, Dallas
|Thai Milk Tea
This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy.
|A gallon of Thai Milk Tea
|$24.99
This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy.
A gallon of tea will serve approximately 13 people. Thai tea steeps for 12 hours so please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons.
INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.
|Thai Tea Milk Shake
Thai tea and ice cream for a creamy milkshake creation. Allergens: Dairy.
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Thai Tea
|$3.95
More about Red Stix Asian Street Food
Red Stix Asian Street Food
6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Thai Tea
|$3.95
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Thai Tea
|$3.95
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Thai Tea
|$3.95
More about Pakpao-Design District
Pakpao-Design District
1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas
|Thai Tea Boba
|$6.00
|Thai Tea
|$5.00
More about 24 Hour Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
24 Hour Pizza
9780 Walnut St. #280, Dallas
|Thai Tea
|$3.99
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Hawkers Asian Street Food
2800 Main St, Dallas
|Thai Iced Tea
|$5.50