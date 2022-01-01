Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai tea in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve thai tea

Item pic

 

Sabaidee

5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Iced Tea$3.50
Thai Iced Tea$3.99
More about Sabaidee
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine image

 

Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine

17370 Preston Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Thai Iced Tea$3.50
More about Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
Thai Milk Tea image

 

Fat Straws 3

11810 Preston Rd., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Milk Tea
This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy.
Thai Tea Milk Shake
Thai tea and ice cream for a creamy milkshake creation. Allergens: Dairy.
More about Fat Straws 3
Item pic

 

Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum

2807 Commerce St., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Tea$4.00
More about Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
Carte Blanche image

 

Carte Blanche

2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 5 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Milk Tea Brioche$3.00
Thai milk tea glaze, caramelized puffed rice
More about Carte Blanche
Thai Milk Tea image

 

Fat Straws 2

5301 Alpha Rd #38, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Milk Tea
This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy.
A gallon of Thai Milk Tea$24.99
This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy.
A gallon of tea will serve approximately 13 people. Thai tea steeps for 12 hours so please give us 24 hour notice for any order over 2 gallons.
INCLUDES: 13 regular cups and straws. Ice NOT included.
Thai Tea Milk Shake
Thai tea and ice cream for a creamy milkshake creation. Allergens: Dairy.
More about Fat Straws 2
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Tea$3.95
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Red Stix Asian Street Food image

 

Red Stix Asian Street Food

6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Tea$3.95
More about Red Stix Asian Street Food
Thai Iced Tea image

 

Sabaidee

5365 Spring Valley Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Iced Tea$3.99
More about Sabaidee
Item pic

 

Pho Bowl - Addison

5290 Belt Line Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Tea$4.00
More about Pho Bowl - Addison
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Tea$3.95
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
Asian Mint | Forest Lane image

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Tea$3.95
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Item pic

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Crimson

3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Tea$5.95
More about Pho Crimson
Pakpao-Design District image

 

Pakpao-Design District

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Tea Boba$6.00
Thai Tea$5.00
More about Pakpao-Design District
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

24 Hour Pizza

9780 Walnut St. #280, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (170 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Tea$3.99
More about 24 Hour Pizza
Item pic

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

2800 Main St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Iced Tea$5.50
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

