Tom yum soup in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve tom yum soup
Sabaidee
5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas
|22. Lemongrass Soup (Tom Yum)
|$9.99
Lemongrass soup, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and scallions served with jasmine rice.
Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
2807 Commerce St., Dallas
|Side Tom Yum Soup
|$4.00
Family Thais Asian Bistro
208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas
|Tom Yum Soup
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Cup Spicy Tom Yum Soup
|$5.00
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion.
|Noodle Spicy Tom Yum Soup
|$12.00
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion with rice noodles.
|Bowl Spicy Tom Yum Soup
|$10.00
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion.
Sabaidee
5365 Spring Valley Road, Dallas
|22. Lemongrass Soup (Tom Yum)
|$10.99
Lemongrass soup, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and scallions served with jasmine rice.
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Bowl Spicy Tom Yum Soup
|$10.00
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion.
|Cup Spicy Tom Yum Soup
|$5.00
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion.
|Noodle Spicy Tom Yum Soup
|$12.00
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion with rice noodles.
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Shirataki Noodle Spicy Tom Yum Soup
|$14.00
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion with rice noodles.
|Bowl Spicy Tom Yum Soup
|$10.00
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion.
|Noodle Spicy Tom Yum Soup
|$12.00
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion with rice noodles.