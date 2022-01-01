Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tom yum soup in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve tom yum soup

Item pic

 

Sabaidee

5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
22. Lemongrass Soup (Tom Yum)$9.99
Lemongrass soup, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and scallions served with jasmine rice.
More about Sabaidee
Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum image

 

Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum

2807 Commerce St., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Tom Yum Soup$4.00
More about Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
Family Thais Asian Bistro image

 

Family Thais Asian Bistro

208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Yum Soup
More about Family Thais Asian Bistro
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Spicy Tom Yum Soup$5.00
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion.
Noodle Spicy Tom Yum Soup$12.00
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion with rice noodles.
Bowl Spicy Tom Yum Soup$10.00
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion.
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Item pic

 

Sabaidee

5365 Spring Valley Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
22. Lemongrass Soup (Tom Yum)$10.99
Lemongrass soup, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and scallions served with jasmine rice.
More about Sabaidee
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Spicy Tom Yum Soup$10.00
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion.
Cup Spicy Tom Yum Soup$5.00
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion.
Noodle Spicy Tom Yum Soup$12.00
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion with rice noodles.
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shirataki Noodle Spicy Tom Yum Soup$14.00
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion with rice noodles.
Bowl Spicy Tom Yum Soup$10.00
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion.
Noodle Spicy Tom Yum Soup$12.00
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion with rice noodles.
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Pho Crimson image

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Crimson

3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Sd Tom Yum Soup$5.00
Sd Large Tom Yum Soup TOGO$7.00
Sd Tom Yum Soup TOGO$5.00
More about Pho Crimson

