Tomato basil soup in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve tomato basil soup

Main pic

 

Ascension Coffee - White Rock

9353 Garland Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomato Basil Soup$7.00
sourdough toast
More about Ascension Coffee - White Rock
Consumer pic

 

Press Box Grill

1623 Main St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Basil Soup - Cup$4.50
Classic tomato bisque with a hint of basil. Topped with shredded Parmesan.
More about Press Box Grill
The Pour House image

 

Phd - Pour House Dallas

1300 W Davis St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tomato Basil Soup$5.50
More about Phd - Pour House Dallas
Ascension Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Ascension Coffee - Crescent Court

200 Crescent Ct, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (638 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomato Basil Soup$7.00
sourdough toast
More about Ascension Coffee - Crescent Court
Restaurant banner

 

Savory Haynes Boone

2323 Victory Lane, Ste 700, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup Of Soup- Tomato Basil$3.00
More about Savory Haynes Boone
Ascension Coffee image

 

Ascension Coffee - Design District

1621 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Basil Soup$7.00
sourdough toast
More about Ascension Coffee - Design District

