Tomato basil soup in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve tomato basil soup
Ascension Coffee - White Rock
9353 Garland Road, Dallas
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$7.00
sourdough toast
Press Box Grill
1623 Main St, Dallas
|Tomato Basil Soup - Cup
|$4.50
Classic tomato bisque with a hint of basil. Topped with shredded Parmesan.
Phd - Pour House Dallas
1300 W Davis St, Dallas
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$5.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Ascension Coffee - Crescent Court
200 Crescent Ct, Dallas
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$7.00
sourdough toast
Savory Haynes Boone
2323 Victory Lane, Ste 700, Dallas
|Cup Of Soup- Tomato Basil
|$3.00