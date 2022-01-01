Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tonkatsu in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve tonkatsu

Item pic

 

J Wok Kitchen

13505 Inwood Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Cutlet Tonkatsu$12.00
Panko Breaded Pork Cutlet, deep fried until golden and served with Katsu Sauce
More about J Wok Kitchen
Item pic

 

DanSungSa

11407 Emerald Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tonkatsu$15.99
Japanese breaded and fried pork cutlet with BBQ sauce. 돈까스.
More about DanSungSa

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Massaman Curry

Chopped Salad

Cucumber Salad

Cobbler

Pad See

Key Lime Pies

Fried Chicken Salad

Spaghetti

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston