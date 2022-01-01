Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tonkatsu in
Dallas
/
Dallas
/
Tonkatsu
Dallas restaurants that serve tonkatsu
J Wok Kitchen
13505 Inwood Road, Dallas
No reviews yet
Pork Cutlet Tonkatsu
$12.00
Panko Breaded Pork Cutlet, deep fried until golden and served with Katsu Sauce
More about J Wok Kitchen
DanSungSa
11407 Emerald Street, Dallas
No reviews yet
Tonkatsu
$15.99
Japanese breaded and fried pork cutlet with BBQ sauce. 돈까스.
More about DanSungSa
