Tortilla soup in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve tortilla soup
Matt's Rancho Martinez
1904 Skillman Street, Dallas
|Tortilla Soup
|$4.75
Fresh vegetables, shredded chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips & Monterrey Jack cheese in clear broth
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas
|Tortilla Soup Combo
|$10.49
A cup of our famous tortilla soup and your choice of any taco and a drink.
|Taco Joe's Tortilla Soup
|$6.09
A delicious bowl of hearty veggies and chicken in broth, with tortilla strips, cheese, and avocado.
Taco Joint - Preston Center
6112 Luther Lane, Dallas
|Tortilla Soup Combo
|$10.49
A cup of our famous tortilla soup and your choice of any taco and a drink.
|Taco Joe's Tortilla Soup
|$6.09
A delicious bowl of hearty veggies and chicken in broth, with tortilla strips, cheese, and avocado.
Taco Joint - Inwood
12300 Inwood Road Suite 104, Dallas
|Tortilla Soup Combo
|$10.49
A cup of our famous tortilla soup and your choice of any taco and a drink.
|Taco Joe's Tortilla Soup
|$6.09
A delicious bowl of hearty veggies and chicken in broth, with tortilla strips, cheese, and avocado.
Taco Joint - Lakewood
6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas
|Tortilla Soup Combo
|$10.49
A cup of our famous tortilla soup and your choice of any taco and a drink.
|Taco Joe's Tortilla Soup
|$6.09
A delicious bowl of hearty veggies and chicken in broth, with tortilla strips, cheese, and avocado.
Milagro Tacos & Cantina
440 Singleton Blvd Suite 100, Dallas
|AMAZING TORTILLA SOUP
|$4.50
Grilled Chicken, Asadero Cheese, Diced Avocado, Tortilla Strips
Taco Joint - Peak Street
911 N. Peak Street, Dallas
|Tortilla Soup Combo
|$10.49
A cup of our famous tortilla soup and your choice of any taco and a drink.
|Taco Joe's Tortilla Soup
|$6.09
A delicious bowl of hearty veggies and chicken in broth, with tortilla strips, cheese, and avocado.
Taco Lingo
2301 N. Akard St., Dallas
|Tortilla Soup Bowl
|$8.95
chicken, vegetables, tortilla strips, shredded cheese, fresh avocado
|Tortilla Soup Cup
|$6.50
chicken, vegetables, tortilla strips, shredded cheese, fresh avocado
Haystack Burgers - Lakewood
6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500, Dallas
|Chicken Tortilla Soup (Bowl)
|$6.25
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas
|Chicken Tortilla Soup (Bowl)
|$11.00
savory chicken broth, tomato, corn, avocado, oaxaca cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips
|Chicken Tortilla Soup (Cup)
|$7.00
savory chicken broth, tomato, corn, avocado, oaxaca cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips