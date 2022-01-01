Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve tortilla soup

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tortilla Soup$4.75
Fresh vegetables, shredded chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips & Monterrey Jack cheese in clear broth
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Lake Highlands

9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortilla Soup Combo$10.49
A cup of our famous tortilla soup and your choice of any taco and a drink.
Taco Joe's Tortilla Soup$6.09
A delicious bowl of hearty veggies and chicken in broth, with tortilla strips, cheese, and avocado.
More about Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Preston Center

6112 Luther Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortilla Soup Combo$10.49
A cup of our famous tortilla soup and your choice of any taco and a drink.
Taco Joe's Tortilla Soup$6.09
A delicious bowl of hearty veggies and chicken in broth, with tortilla strips, cheese, and avocado.
More about Taco Joint - Preston Center
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Inwood

12300 Inwood Road Suite 104, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortilla Soup Combo$10.49
A cup of our famous tortilla soup and your choice of any taco and a drink.
Taco Joe's Tortilla Soup$6.09
A delicious bowl of hearty veggies and chicken in broth, with tortilla strips, cheese, and avocado.
More about Taco Joint - Inwood
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Lakewood

6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tortilla Soup Combo$10.49
A cup of our famous tortilla soup and your choice of any taco and a drink.
Taco Joe's Tortilla Soup$6.09
A delicious bowl of hearty veggies and chicken in broth, with tortilla strips, cheese, and avocado.
More about Taco Joint - Lakewood
Main pic

 

Gather Café

14675 Dallas Pkwy #180, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tortilla Soup$5.00
More about Gather Café
Item pic

 

Milagro Tacos & Cantina

440 Singleton Blvd Suite 100, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
AMAZING TORTILLA SOUP$4.50
Grilled Chicken, Asadero Cheese, Diced Avocado, Tortilla Strips
More about Milagro Tacos & Cantina
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Peak Street

911 N. Peak Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortilla Soup Combo$10.49
A cup of our famous tortilla soup and your choice of any taco and a drink.
Taco Joe's Tortilla Soup$6.09
A delicious bowl of hearty veggies and chicken in broth, with tortilla strips, cheese, and avocado.
More about Taco Joint - Peak Street
Taco Lingo image

 

Taco Lingo

2301 N. Akard St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tortilla Soup Bowl$8.95
chicken, vegetables, tortilla strips, shredded cheese, fresh avocado
Tortilla Soup Cup$6.50
chicken, vegetables, tortilla strips, shredded cheese, fresh avocado
More about Taco Lingo
Haystack Burgers - Lakewood image

 

Haystack Burgers - Lakewood

6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup (Bowl)$6.25
More about Haystack Burgers - Lakewood
Item pic

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup (Bowl)$11.00
savory chicken broth, tomato, corn, avocado, oaxaca cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips
Chicken Tortilla Soup (Cup)$7.00
savory chicken broth, tomato, corn, avocado, oaxaca cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips
More about State and Allen

