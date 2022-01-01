Tossed salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve tossed salad
More about Mama's Daughters Diner - Dallas-Irving Blvd
Mama's Daughters Diner - Dallas-Irving Blvd
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|• Tossed Green Salad
|$5.25
Fresh Tossed mix of Romaine, Iceberg, purple cabbage and carrots with tomato.
More about Grannys Cajun Cooking LLC - 5601 West Lovers Ln suite 110
Grannys Cajun Cooking LLC - 5601 West Lovers Ln suite 110
5601 West Lovers Ln suite 110, Dallas
|Granny's Tossed Salads with Grilled Chicken
|$19.00
Spring Mix topped with Tomato, Cheese, Bacon, Boiled Egg and your choice of dressing. Topped with Chicken