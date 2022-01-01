Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tossed salad in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve tossed salad

Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters Diner - Dallas-Irving Blvd

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
• Tossed Green Salad$5.25
Fresh Tossed mix of Romaine, Iceberg, purple cabbage and carrots with tomato.
More about Mama's Daughters Diner - Dallas-Irving Blvd
Item pic

 

Grannys Cajun Cooking LLC - 5601 West Lovers Ln suite 110

5601 West Lovers Ln suite 110, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Granny's Tossed Salads with Grilled Chicken$19.00
Spring Mix topped with Tomato, Cheese, Bacon, Boiled Egg and your choice of dressing. Topped with Chicken
More about Grannys Cajun Cooking LLC - 5601 West Lovers Ln suite 110

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Karaage

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Tortas

Spicy Noodles

Mussels

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Yogurt Parfaits

Chicken Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (248 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (716 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston