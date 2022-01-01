Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Spicy Tuna Roll image

SUSHI

Imoto Restaurant

2400 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (1025 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Roll$15.00
Crunchy Tuna Roll$20.00
More about Imoto Restaurant
Asian Mint | Forest Lane image

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.45
fresh red tuna mixed with sriracha, sesame oil, sugar, and nanami togarashi
Spicy Tuna tornado roll$14.45
Spicy tuna , seaweed salad, cucumber and deep fried
Tuna Roll$7.45
Fresh red tuna rolled with nori outside
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll (8pc)$8.00
SPICY TUNA AND CUCUMBER INSIDE THE RICE
Tuna Roll (6pc)$8.00
RED TUNA, SEAWEED OUTSIDE
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
Hibiki Sushi image

SUSHI

Hibiki Sushi

2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Hand Roll (R)$6.50
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll (R)$7.00
Spicy Tuna Roll (R)$8.00
More about Hibiki Sushi
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - West Village

3636 McKinney Ave St. 150, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BRANDON'S TUNA ROLL$16.00
Kanikama crab, tempura crumbs, avocado, and green onions. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with pepper-crusted tuna. Topped with Las Vegas and Sriracha.
SPICY TUNA ROLL$9.00
Spicy Mayo, kaiware sprouts and green onion rolled uramaki style topped with sesame seeds
More about Sushi Zushi - West Village

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Huevos Rancheros

Black Bean Burgers

Steak Bowls

Shrimp Rolls

Cheese Enchiladas

Papaya Salad

Lobster Rolls

Mochi Ice Cream

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston