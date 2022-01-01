Tuna rolls in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve tuna rolls
SUSHI
Imoto Restaurant
2400 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$15.00
|Crunchy Tuna Roll
|$20.00
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.45
fresh red tuna mixed with sriracha, sesame oil, sugar, and nanami togarashi
|Spicy Tuna tornado roll
|$14.45
Spicy tuna , seaweed salad, cucumber and deep fried
|Tuna Roll
|$7.45
Fresh red tuna rolled with nori outside
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Spicy Tuna Roll (8pc)
|$8.00
SPICY TUNA AND CUCUMBER INSIDE THE RICE
|Tuna Roll (6pc)
|$8.00
RED TUNA, SEAWEED OUTSIDE
SUSHI
Hibiki Sushi
2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas
|Tuna Hand Roll (R)
|$6.50
|Spicy Tuna Hand Roll (R)
|$7.00
|Spicy Tuna Roll (R)
|$8.00
Sushi Zushi - West Village
3636 McKinney Ave St. 150, Dallas
|BRANDON'S TUNA ROLL
|$16.00
Kanikama crab, tempura crumbs, avocado, and green onions. Rolled uramaki style. Wrapped with pepper-crusted tuna. Topped with Las Vegas and Sriracha.
|SPICY TUNA ROLL
|$9.00
Spicy Mayo, kaiware sprouts and green onion rolled uramaki style topped with sesame seeds