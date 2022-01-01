Tuna salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve tuna salad
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Dive Coastal
3404 Rankin St, Dallas
|Add Tuna Salad 7oz
|$4.00
House Cooked & Made Tuna Salad w/ Parsley, Relish, Mayo, Sour Cream, Lemon Juice
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna Salad W/ Almonds, Onions, Carrots, Rice, & Ginger Lime Teriyaki
|$22.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Frankie's Downtown
1303 Main Street, Dallas
|Ahi Tuna Salad
|$16.00
Pan-Seared, Sesame-Crusted Ahi Tuna (Sushi Grade), Sesame-Ginger Dressed Greens, Chopped Peanuts, Thin Cabbage Shred and Fried Wantons
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maple Landing
5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas
|Ahi Tuna Salad
|$15.95
two dressings: balsamic vin + caesar
greens, cabbage, carrots, jicama, radish, cucumber, smoky peanuts, caramelized onion vin