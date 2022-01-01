Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve tuna salad

Dive Coastal image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Dive Coastal

3404 Rankin St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Add Tuna Salad 7oz$4.00
House Cooked & Made Tuna Salad w/ Parsley, Relish, Mayo, Sour Cream, Lemon Juice
More about Dive Coastal
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna Salad W/ Almonds, Onions, Carrots, Rice, & Ginger Lime Teriyaki$22.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Frankie's Downtown

1303 Main Street, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1432 reviews)
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Salad$16.00
Pan-Seared, Sesame-Crusted Ahi Tuna (Sushi Grade), Sesame-Ginger Dressed Greens, Chopped Peanuts, Thin Cabbage Shred and Fried Wantons
More about Frankie's Downtown
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maple Landing

5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Tuna Salad$15.95
two dressings: balsamic vin + caesar
greens, cabbage, carrots, jicama, radish, cucumber, smoky peanuts, caramelized onion vin
More about Maple Landing

