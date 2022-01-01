Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

13710 Dallas Parkway, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini$7.69
Sliced turkey breast, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and our homemade creamy ranch spread on our fresh baked sourdough bread.
1/2 Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini$6.79
Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini$9.29
More about Paradise Bakery
Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
• Club Sandwich Ham or Turkey w/ cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo w/ peach half$8.75
Delicious double decker with your choice of Turkey or Ham. Served on toasted bread with Mayo, lettuce & tomato. Served with a peach half and a pickle spear.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch image

 

Toasty Breakfast&Lunch

13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Bacon$3.75
Turkey Bacon Club$9.95
More about Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
Item pic

 

The Hospitality Sweet

400 North Ervay Street, Suite 175, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Bacon Havarti Wrap$11.50
scallion, cream cheese, raspberry chipotle
Turkey Bacon Avocado$12.00
monterrey jack, jalapeno ranch, ciabatta
More about The Hospitality Sweet

