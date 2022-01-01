Turkey bacon in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve turkey bacon
Paradise Bakery
13710 Dallas Parkway, Dallas
|Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini
|$7.69
Sliced turkey breast, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and our homemade creamy ranch spread on our fresh baked sourdough bread.
|1/2 Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini
|$6.79
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|• Club Sandwich Ham or Turkey w/ cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo w/ peach half
|$8.75
Delicious double decker with your choice of Turkey or Ham. Served on toasted bread with Mayo, lettuce & tomato. Served with a peach half and a pickle spear.
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch
|Turkey Bacon
|$3.75
|Turkey Bacon Club
|$9.95