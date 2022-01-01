Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey burgers in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve turkey burgers

Dive Coastal image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Dive Coastal

3404 Rankin St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Burger$14.00
Sriracha aioli, smashed avocado, romaine, grilled onions, tomato & jack cheese on ciabatta bun
More about Dive Coastal
Item pic

 

Rodeo Goat

1926 Market Center Blvd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
TURKEY BURGER$11.50
Seasoned ground turkey patty, hydroponic sprouts, beefsteak tomato, red onion, cranberry boursin, dijon-mayo, all on a whole wheat bun
More about Rodeo Goat
Item pic

 

Snuffers

3526 Greenville Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger$8.99
Turkey patty with mustard, pickles, red onions, lettuce and tomatoes.
More about Snuffers
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch image

 

Toasty Breakfast&Lunch

13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Turkey Burger$10.50
More about Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS

6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Burger$6.99
More about SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
Item pic

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
S&A Turkey Burger$14.95
sautéed wild mushrooms, gouda, aioli, challah bun
More about State and Allen
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maple Landing

5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ML Turkey Burger$12.45
mushrooms, onions, gouda, horseradish mayo, challah bun
More about Maple Landing

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Oreo Shakes

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Fried Rice

Teriyaki Salmon

Fudge Brownies

Rangoon

Garlic Bread

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston