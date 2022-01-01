Turkey burgers in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve turkey burgers
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Dive Coastal
3404 Rankin St, Dallas
|Turkey Burger
|$14.00
Sriracha aioli, smashed avocado, romaine, grilled onions, tomato & jack cheese on ciabatta bun
Rodeo Goat
1926 Market Center Blvd, Dallas
|TURKEY BURGER
|$11.50
Seasoned ground turkey patty, hydroponic sprouts, beefsteak tomato, red onion, cranberry boursin, dijon-mayo, all on a whole wheat bun
Snuffers
3526 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Turkey Burger
|$8.99
Turkey patty with mustard, pickles, red onions, lettuce and tomatoes.
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch
|The Turkey Burger
|$10.50
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Turkey Burger
|$6.99
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas
|S&A Turkey Burger
|$14.95
sautéed wild mushrooms, gouda, aioli, challah bun
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maple Landing
5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas
|ML Turkey Burger
|$12.45
mushrooms, onions, gouda, horseradish mayo, challah bun