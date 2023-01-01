Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vanilla cake in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve vanilla cake

SusieCakes - Hillside

6441 E. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Valentine's Day Party Mix Decorated Vanilla Celebration Cake$0.00
Pre-order now! This product is only available 2/10-2/14. 6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our SusiePink buttercream vanilla frosting, and decorated with our Valentine's Day party mix. This cake will have the inscription “Happy Valentine’s Day” unless the guest specifies otherwise in the special instructions.
More about SusieCakes - Hillside
COOKIES • PASTRY

Cake Bar

3011 Gulden Lane Suite 117, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (839 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Pound Half Cake$8.00
A fluffy, buttery cake that melts in your mouth
Vanilla Pound Whole Cake$11.00
A fluffy, buttery cake that melts in your mouth
More about Cake Bar
CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - PRC Dallas

6100 Luther Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Valentine's Day Party Mix Decorated Vanilla Celebration Cake$0.00
Pre-order now! This product is only available 2/10-2/14. 6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our SusiePink buttercream vanilla frosting, and decorated with our Valentine's Day party mix. This cake will have the inscription “Happy Valentine’s Day” unless the guest specifies otherwise in the special instructions.
More about SusieCakes - PRC Dallas

