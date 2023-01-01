Vanilla cake in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve vanilla cake
SusieCakes - Hillside
6441 E. Mockingbird Lane, Dallas
|Valentine's Day Party Mix Decorated Vanilla Celebration Cake
|$0.00
Pre-order now! This product is only available 2/10-2/14. 6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our SusiePink buttercream vanilla frosting, and decorated with our Valentine's Day party mix. This cake will have the inscription “Happy Valentine’s Day” unless the guest specifies otherwise in the special instructions.
COOKIES • PASTRY
Cake Bar
3011 Gulden Lane Suite 117, Dallas
|Vanilla Pound Half Cake
|$8.00
A fluffy, buttery cake that melts in your mouth
|Vanilla Pound Whole Cake
|$11.00
A fluffy, buttery cake that melts in your mouth
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes - PRC Dallas
6100 Luther Lane, Dallas
|Valentine's Day Party Mix Decorated Vanilla Celebration Cake
|$0.00
