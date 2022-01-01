Vegetable tempura in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve vegetable tempura
More about Onēsan Dim Sum & Sushi - 12300 Inwood Rd #180, Dallas, TX 75244
Onēsan Dim Sum & Sushi - 12300 Inwood Rd #180, Dallas, TX 75244
12300 Inwood Rd #180, Dallas, TX 75244, Dallas
|Sweet Tempura Chicken With Vegetable Fried Rice
|$18.00
Tempura Chicken with a Citrus Honey Sauce served with Vegetable Fried Rice. Available To Go ONLY
More about Jia Modern Chinese
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
|$12.00