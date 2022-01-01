Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable tempura in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve vegetable tempura

Onēsan Dim Sum & Sushi - 12300 Inwood Rd #180, Dallas, TX 75244

12300 Inwood Rd #180, Dallas, TX 75244, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Tempura Chicken With Vegetable Fried Rice$18.00
Tempura Chicken with a Citrus Honey Sauce served with Vegetable Fried Rice. Available To Go ONLY
More about Onēsan Dim Sum & Sushi - 12300 Inwood Rd #180, Dallas, TX 75244
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$12.00
More about Jia Modern Chinese
Hibiki Sushi image

SUSHI

Hibiki Sushi

2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$18.00
6pcs shrimps and vegetables dipped in a light batter and deep fried served with tempura sauce
More about Hibiki Sushi

