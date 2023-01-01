Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetarian pizza in Dallas

Dallas restaurants that serve vegetarian pizza

Green Papaya Plant Based

3211 Oak Lawn Ave - SteB, Dallas

Vegetable Pizza$15.50
Mushrooms, grilled carrots, asparagus, zucchini, red onion, green and red bell pepper, baby arugula, white truffle oil, extra virgin oil, and oregano. It is served with a side of avocado cilantro sauce.
Old Hag's Pizza & Pasta

1315 West Davis Street, Dallas

Vegetarian Pizza$0.00
bell Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese.
