Vegetarian pizza in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve vegetarian pizza
More about Green Papaya Plant Based
Green Papaya Plant Based
3211 Oak Lawn Ave - SteB, Dallas
|Vegetable Pizza
|$15.50
Mushrooms, grilled carrots, asparagus, zucchini, red onion, green and red bell pepper, baby arugula, white truffle oil, extra virgin oil, and oregano. It is served with a side of avocado cilantro sauce.
|Vegetable Pizza
|$15.50
Mushrooms, grilled carrots, asparagus, zucchini, red onion, green and red bell pepper, baby arugula, white truffle oil, extra virgin oil, and oregano. It is served with a side of avocado cilantro sauce.