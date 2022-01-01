Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie sandwiches in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches

Savory Crossings image

 

Savory Crossings

5429 LBJ Frwy, Ste 130, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Sandwich$8.95
pesto, mozzarella, provolone, tomatoes & wild arugula on a hoagie
More about Savory Crossings
Item pic

PIZZA

Eno's Pizza Tavern - Bishop Arts District

407 N Bishop Ave., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (2682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Sandwich$17.00
Veggie Sandwich served with Roasted Summer Squash & Portabella Mushroom, Fresh Spinach, Provolone, Tomato, and Olive Tapenade on a Ciabatta Bun. Served with Chips. (V)
More about Eno's Pizza Tavern - Bishop Arts District
Savory Cityplace image

 

Savory Cityplace

2711 Haskell Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggi Sandwich$6.95
More about Savory Cityplace

