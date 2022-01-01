Vermicelli in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve vermicelli
Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum - Deep Ellum
2807 Commerce St., Dallas
|Vermicelli Noodles
|$12.00
Vermicelli rice noodles with grilled protein, cucumbers, carrots, lettuce, beansprouts and cilantro with PEANUTS and a side of fish sauce.
Dalat Restaurant & Bar
2537 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas
|Vermicelli Bowl
|$14.95
Assorted veggies on a bed of Vermicelli rice noodles, topped with peanuts, served with your choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu or +$2 for shrimp.
Pho Bowl - Addison - Addison
5290 Belt Line Rd, Dallas
|Vermicelli
|$12.00
Vermicelli rice noodles with grilled protein, cucumbers, carrots, lettuce, beansprouts and cilantro with PEANUTS and a side of fish sauce.
PHO • NOODLES
Pho Crimson - Pho Crimson Cafe
3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas
|Tofu Vermicelli
|$12.95
Vermicelli rice noodles with grilled protein, cucumbers, carrots, lettuce, beansprouts and cilantro with PEANUTS and a side of fish sauce.
|Beef Vermicelli
|$12.95
|Pork Vermicelli
|$12.95
Roundhouse Food Hall
5625 Village Glen Drive, Suite 100, Dallas
|Stir Fry Rice Vermicelli
|$9.00
Braised chicken, egg, vegetables, char siu sauce