Vermicelli in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve vermicelli

cb9dcc7f-e062-4851-86ab-79f26e0f4bbd image

 

Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum - Deep Ellum

2807 Commerce St., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vermicelli Noodles$12.00
Vermicelli rice noodles with grilled protein, cucumbers, carrots, lettuce, beansprouts and cilantro with PEANUTS and a side of fish sauce.
More about Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum - Deep Ellum
Vermicelli Bowl image

 

Dalat Restaurant & Bar

2537 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vermicelli Bowl$14.95
Assorted veggies on a bed of Vermicelli rice noodles, topped with peanuts, served with your choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu or +$2 for shrimp.
More about Dalat Restaurant & Bar
Vermicelli image

 

Pho Bowl - Addison - Addison

5290 Belt Line Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vermicelli$12.00
Vermicelli rice noodles with grilled protein, cucumbers, carrots, lettuce, beansprouts and cilantro with PEANUTS and a side of fish sauce.
More about Pho Bowl - Addison - Addison
Item pic

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Crimson - Pho Crimson Cafe

3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (1353 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tofu Vermicelli$12.95
Vermicelli rice noodles with grilled protein, cucumbers, carrots, lettuce, beansprouts and cilantro with PEANUTS and a side of fish sauce.
Beef Vermicelli$12.95
Pork Vermicelli$12.95
More about Pho Crimson - Pho Crimson Cafe
Item pic

 

Roundhouse Food Hall

5625 Village Glen Drive, Suite 100, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Stir Fry Rice Vermicelli$9.00
Braised chicken, egg, vegetables, char siu sauce
More about Roundhouse Food Hall
Vermicelli Noodles image

NOODLES

Sky Blossom - Sky Blossom

1514 Elm St., Dallas

Avg 3.9 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Vermicelli Noodles$11.00
More about Sky Blossom - Sky Blossom

