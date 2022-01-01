Vietnamese coffee in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee
Fat Straws 3
11810 Preston Rd., Dallas
|Vietnamese Coffee
A very dark & strong coffee that is served with sweetened condensed milk. Allergens: Dairy.
Fat Straws 2
5301 Alpha Rd #38, Dallas
|Vietnamese Coffee
A very dark & strong coffee that is served with sweetened condensed milk. Allergens: Dairy.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Cold-brew coffee and sweetened condensed milk.
Dalat Restaurant & Bar
2537 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas
|Iced Vietnamese Coffee
|$3.50
An intensely brewed coffee that drips down into a tall glass of ice, and with a big spoonful of sweetened condensed milk.
Loro Dallas
1812 North Haskell AVE, Dallas
|TG Frozen Vietnamese Coffee
|$12.75
(large size of our frozen cocktail)
Wild Turkey Bourbon, Caffe del Fuego, chicory coffee, and condensed milk.
Manhattan Project Beer Co
2215 Sulphur St., Dallas
|Vietnamese Coffee
|$5.50
Hawkers Asian Street Food
2800 Main St, Dallas
|Vietnamese Coffee
|$4.00