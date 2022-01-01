Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vietnamese coffee in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee

Item pic

 

Fat Straws 3

11810 Preston Rd., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Coffee
A very dark & strong coffee that is served with sweetened condensed milk. Allergens: Dairy.
More about Fat Straws 3
Item pic

 

Fat Straws 2

5301 Alpha Rd #38, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vietnamese Coffee
A very dark & strong coffee that is served with sweetened condensed milk. Allergens: Dairy.
More about Fat Straws 2
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Toasted Coffee + Kitchen

5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (2897 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Cold-brew coffee and sweetened condensed milk.
More about Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
Item pic

 

Dalat Restaurant & Bar

2537 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Vietnamese Coffee$3.50
An intensely brewed coffee that drips down into a tall glass of ice, and with a big spoonful of sweetened condensed milk.
More about Dalat Restaurant & Bar
Loro Dallas image

 

Loro Dallas

1812 North Haskell AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TG Frozen Vietnamese Coffee$12.75
(large size of our frozen cocktail)
Wild Turkey Bourbon, Caffe del Fuego, chicory coffee, and condensed milk.
More about Loro Dallas
Manhattan Project Beer Co image

 

Manhattan Project Beer Co

2215 Sulphur St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vietnamese Coffee$5.50
More about Manhattan Project Beer Co
Item pic

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

2800 Main St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vietnamese Coffee$4.00
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

