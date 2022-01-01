Waffles in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve waffles
Awake - Addison
15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas
|Waffle Combo
|$10.49
Served with two eggs made fresh to order. Your choice of protein:
Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Sausage (Pork or Turkey).
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
4900 Belt Line Road, Dallas
|Chicken & Waffle Skewers
|$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Son of a Butcher
2026 Greenville ave, Dallas
|Crispy Waffle Fries
|$3.50
Classic waffle fries with SoB seasoning
Yardbird
2121 N Pearl St., Dallas
|Chicken & Waffles
|$36.00
cheddar cheese waffle, spiced watermelon -available gluten free-