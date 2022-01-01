Waffles in Dallas

Awake - Addison image

 

Awake - Addison

15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle Combo$10.49
Served with two eggs made fresh to order. Your choice of protein:
Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Sausage (Pork or Turkey).
More about Awake - Addison
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

4900 Belt Line Road, Dallas

Avg 4 (1043 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot
Crispy Waffle Fries image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Son of a Butcher

2026 Greenville ave, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (919 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Waffle Fries$3.50
Classic waffle fries with SoB seasoning
More about Son of a Butcher
Chicken & Waffles image

 

Yardbird

2121 N Pearl St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles$36.00
cheddar cheese waffle, spiced watermelon -available gluten free-
More about Yardbird
OT Tavern image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

OT Tavern

3606 Greenville ave suite A, Dallas

Avg 3.5 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle Fries$5.99
More about OT Tavern

Map

Map

