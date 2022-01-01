Wedge salad in Dallas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dakota's Steakhouse image

 

Dakota's Steakhouse - Downtown Dallas

600 North Akard Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wedge Salad$14.00
Baby Iceberg lettuce Served with Bacon, Blue Cheese, Watercress, Pickled Pearl Onions, Chives, Cherry Tomatoes, and Buttermilk Dressing
More about Dakota's Steakhouse - Downtown Dallas
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar image

 

Terilli's Restaurant and Bar - 2815 Greenville Avenue

2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gorgonzola Wedge Salad$13.50
Iceberg Lettuce, Roma Tomatos, & Applewood Smoked Bacon Creamy Dressing
More about Terilli's Restaurant and Bar - 2815 Greenville Avenue
Yardbird image

 

Yardbird - Dallas

2121 N Pearl St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iceberg Wedge Salad$18.00
house-smoked bacon, baby iceberg lettuce, charred corn, tomatoes, avocado, house-made buttermilk ranch dressing
More about Yardbird - Dallas
Item pic

 

HERO - 3090 Nowitzki Way

3090 Nowitzki Way, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
WEDGE SALAD$15.00
tomatoes, bacon, green onion, candied pecans & blue cheese dressing
More about HERO - 3090 Nowitzki Way
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Standard Service Dallas - 5631 Alta Ave

5631 Alta Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 WEDGE SALAD$6.00
tomatoes, bacon, green onion, candied pecans & blue cheese dressing
More about Standard Service Dallas - 5631 Alta Ave
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cedar & Vine - Lake Highlands

9661 Audelia Rd Ste 105, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Wedge Salad$10.00
Bibb Lettuce | Tomatoes | Red Onions | Bacon | Everything Bagel Topping | Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Cedar & Vine - Lake Highlands

