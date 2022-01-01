Wedge salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve wedge salad
Dakota's Steakhouse - Downtown Dallas
600 North Akard Street, Dallas
|Wedge Salad
|$14.00
Baby Iceberg lettuce Served with Bacon, Blue Cheese, Watercress, Pickled Pearl Onions, Chives, Cherry Tomatoes, and Buttermilk Dressing
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar - 2815 Greenville Avenue
2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas
|Gorgonzola Wedge Salad
|$13.50
Iceberg Lettuce, Roma Tomatos, & Applewood Smoked Bacon Creamy Dressing
Yardbird - Dallas
2121 N Pearl St., Dallas
|Iceberg Wedge Salad
|$18.00
house-smoked bacon, baby iceberg lettuce, charred corn, tomatoes, avocado, house-made buttermilk ranch dressing
HERO - 3090 Nowitzki Way
3090 Nowitzki Way, Dallas
|WEDGE SALAD
|$15.00
tomatoes, bacon, green onion, candied pecans & blue cheese dressing
SALADS • CHICKEN
Standard Service Dallas - 5631 Alta Ave
5631 Alta Ave, Dallas
|1/2 WEDGE SALAD
|$6.00
tomatoes, bacon, green onion, candied pecans & blue cheese dressing