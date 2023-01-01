White pizza in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve white pizza
White Rock Brewing Co - West Dallas
2477 North Beckley Ave, Dallas
|Off White Pizza
|$16.00
White Sauce, Bacon, Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan, Basil
Green Papaya Plant Based
3211 Oak Lawn Ave - SteB, Dallas
|White truffle pizza
|$13.50
Savor the rich and robust flavors of the great outdoors with our wood-fired mushroom toast. Plump and juicy wood-fired mushrooms are drizzled with the finest white truffle oil and seasoned with fragrant oregano, extra virgin olive oil, and savory umami sauce. Topped with melted plant-based mozzarella, this dish is served with a side of creamy avocado cilantro sauce. These ingredients come together on toasted bread for a delicious and memorable meal.
