White pizza in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve white pizza

Item pic

 

White Rock Brewing Co - West Dallas

2477 North Beckley Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Off White Pizza$16.00
White Sauce, Bacon, Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan, Basil
More about White Rock Brewing Co - West Dallas
Item pic

 

Green Papaya Plant Based

3211 Oak Lawn Ave - SteB, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
White truffle pizza$13.50
Savor the rich and robust flavors of the great outdoors with our wood-fired mushroom toast. Plump and juicy wood-fired mushrooms are drizzled with the finest white truffle oil and seasoned with fragrant oregano, extra virgin olive oil, and savory umami sauce. Topped with melted plant-based mozzarella, this dish is served with a side of creamy avocado cilantro sauce. These ingredients come together on toasted bread for a delicious and memorable meal.
White truffle pizza$13.50
Savor the rich and robust flavors of the great outdoors with our wood-fired mushroom toast. Plump and juicy wood-fired mushrooms are drizzled with the finest white truffle oil and seasoned with fragrant oregano, extra virgin olive oil, and savory umami sauce. Topped with melted plant-based mozzarella, this dish is served with a side of creamy avocado cilantro sauce. These ingredients come together on toasted bread for a delicious and memorable meal.
More about Green Papaya Plant Based

