White pizza in Dallas

Savor the rich and robust flavors of the great outdoors with our wood-fired mushroom toast. Plump and juicy wood-fired mushrooms are drizzled with the finest white truffle oil and seasoned with fragrant oregano, extra virgin olive oil, and savory umami sauce. Topped with melted plant-based mozzarella, this dish is served with a side of creamy avocado cilantro sauce. These ingredients come together on toasted bread for a delicious and memorable meal.

