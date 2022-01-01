Wontons in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve wontons
Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
2807 Commerce St., Dallas
|Cheese Wonton (4)
|$5.50
Fried cream cheese wantons.
PHO • NOODLES
Pho Crimson
3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas
|Cheese Wonton (4)
|$6.00
Fried cream cheese wantons.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|WONTON SOUP (6) 混沌汤
|$8.00
Hawkers Asian Street Food
2800 Main St, Dallas
|Golden Wontons
|$8.00
Six per order, deep-fried chicken, shrimp, and mushroom wontons, with a sweet chili sauce on the side