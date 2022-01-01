Yakisoba in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve yakisoba
More about DanSungSa
DanSungSa
11407 Emerald Street, Dallas
|Yakisoba
|$10.99
Stir-fried Japanese noodles. Comes with no meat. 야키소바.
More about Sushi Zushi - West Village
Sushi Zushi - West Village
3636 McKinney Ave St. 150, Dallas
|BEEF YAKISOBA
|$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
|SHRIMP YAKISOBA
|$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
|VEGETABLE YAKISOBA
|$9.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.