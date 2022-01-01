Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yakisoba in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve yakisoba

Item pic

 

DanSungSa

11407 Emerald Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yakisoba$10.99
Stir-fried Japanese noodles. Comes with no meat. 야키소바.
More about DanSungSa
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - West Village

3636 McKinney Ave St. 150, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BEEF YAKISOBA$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
SHRIMP YAKISOBA$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
VEGETABLE YAKISOBA$9.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
More about Sushi Zushi - West Village

Map

