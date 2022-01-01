Downtown restaurants you'll love

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try Downtown restaurants

Rex's Seafood and Market image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

920 S Harwood St., Dallas

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Tacos$9.00
Tuna Nachos$14.00
Lobster Roll$25.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
ELLEN'S image

 

ELLEN'S

1790 N. Record St., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Dumplings - Quart$10.00
Online Donation to Charity$97.43
Online Charitable Gift
More about ELLEN'S
Cafe Momentum image

 

Cafe Momentum

1510 Pacific Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.8 (1327 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
assafd
(serves 4 to 6 guests)
cafe momentum biscuits | black pepper gravy | house made breakfast sausage | fire salt
aslkd$18.00
(serves 8 to 10 guests)
Vegan Farro Risotto$28.00
(serves 4 to 6 guests)
sieved eggs | brunoise onion | capers | house made bagels
More about Cafe Momentum
Frankie's Downtown image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Frankie's Downtown

1303 Main Street, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1432 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Golden Fried Chicken Breast with Medium Buffalo Sauce, Swiss Cheese and Jalapeno Slaw on a Brioche Bun.
Carnivore Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger and Bacon
Mediterranean Wrap$11.00
Roasted Turkey, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Sweet Pepper, Kalamata Olives and Feta Crumbles on Whole Wheat Tortilla
More about Frankie's Downtown
Hawthorn Restaurant + Bar image

 

Hawthorn Restaurant + Bar

208 S. Akard, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hawthorn Salad$13.00
baby artisan greens / candied pecans / cherry tomatoes/ goat cheese / spun beets / spun carrot / hawthorn berry vinaigrette
Blue Crab Beignets$24.00
mascarpone / chive / remoulade
Temptation Roll (Sushi)$18.00
More about Hawthorn Restaurant + Bar
Sky Blossom image

NOODLES

Sky Blossom

1514 Elm St., Dallas

Avg 3.9 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai$10.50
Stir-fry with bean sprouts, scallions, carrots, egg and PEANUTS.
Steamed Dumplings (6)$6.00
Chicken Dumplings
Teriyaki Beef$11.00
Teriyaki beef serve with broccoli, sesame and jasmine rice.
More about Sky Blossom
JFKeg and Kitchen image

 

JFKeg and Kitchen

1710 Young St #120, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spicy Cod$10.50
More about JFKeg and Kitchen
Birdguesa image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Birdguesa

1408 Main St, Dallas

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tender Box$8.99
More about Birdguesa

