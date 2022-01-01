Downtown bars & lounges you'll love
More about Frankie's Downtown
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Frankie's Downtown
1303 Main Street, Dallas
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Golden Fried Chicken Breast with Medium Buffalo Sauce, Swiss Cheese and Jalapeno Slaw on a Brioche Bun.
|Carnivore Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger and Bacon
|Mediterranean Wrap
|$11.00
Roasted Turkey, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Sweet Pepper, Kalamata Olives and Feta Crumbles on Whole Wheat Tortilla
More about Hawthorn Restaurant + Bar
Hawthorn Restaurant + Bar
208 S. Akard, Dallas
|Popular items
|Hawthorn Salad
|$13.00
baby artisan greens / candied pecans / cherry tomatoes/ goat cheese / spun beets / spun carrot / hawthorn berry vinaigrette
|Blue Crab Beignets
|$24.00
mascarpone / chive / remoulade
|Temptation Roll (Sushi)
|$18.00
More about Sky Blossom
NOODLES
Sky Blossom
1514 Elm St., Dallas
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$10.50
Stir-fry with bean sprouts, scallions, carrots, egg and PEANUTS.
|Steamed Dumplings (6)
|$6.00
Chicken Dumplings
|Teriyaki Beef
|$11.00
Teriyaki beef serve with broccoli, sesame and jasmine rice.