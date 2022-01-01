East Dallas restaurants you'll love

East Dallas restaurants
Toast

East Dallas's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try East Dallas restaurants

HOPE Coffee DTS image

 

HOPE Coffee DTS

1200 Apple St., Dallas

Avg 4.8 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tea Latte
Select your favorite Compassion Tea to pair with steamed milk and your choice of syrup.
Sweet Cinnamon Latte
Our classic latte paired with white chocolate and cinnamon.
Hot Chocolate
Try our handcrafted hot chocolate made with Holland’s finest cacao, sweet vanilla, steamed milk, and whipped cream. Choose either white or dark chocolate. Feeling fancy? Combine them both for a Tuxedo Hot Chocolate.
More about HOPE Coffee DTS
Loro Dallas image

 

Loro Dallas

1812 North Haskell AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TG Crispy Potatoes$6.25
miso mustard, yuzu aioli, toasted white sesame, green onions
**soy, onion, sesame
TG Sweet Corn Fritters$8.00
sriracha aioli, cilantro
**gluten, dairy, egg, soy
TG Oak Grilled Snap Peas$7.00
kimchee emulsion, sriracha powder, lemon zest
**gluten, soy, shellfish, garlic, fish, sesame
(vegan without the kimchee emulsion)
More about Loro Dallas
Toller Patio Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Toller Patio Bar

3675 Ross Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (289 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fries$6.00
10 Shrimp$14.00
Crispy Tender Sandwich$12.00
More about Toller Patio Bar
Top Round - Dallas image

 

Top Round - Dallas

4800 Bryan Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tots$2.99
Crispy Tater Tots
Buffalo Chicken$8.99
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, House Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch on a Sesame Bun
Beef on Weck$8.29
Slow Roasted Roast Beef, Au Jus, Seasoning Shake, Atomic Horseradish, on a Weck Bun
More about Top Round - Dallas
Restaurant banner

 

The Rabbit Hole

3826 ross ave, dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Puppy Snacks$1.00
Loaded Tots$8.00
Margherita Pizza$14.00
More about The Rabbit Hole
