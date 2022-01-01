East Dallas restaurants you'll love
More about HOPE Coffee DTS
HOPE Coffee DTS
1200 Apple St., Dallas
|Popular items
|Tea Latte
Select your favorite Compassion Tea to pair with steamed milk and your choice of syrup.
|Sweet Cinnamon Latte
Our classic latte paired with white chocolate and cinnamon.
|Hot Chocolate
Try our handcrafted hot chocolate made with Holland’s finest cacao, sweet vanilla, steamed milk, and whipped cream. Choose either white or dark chocolate. Feeling fancy? Combine them both for a Tuxedo Hot Chocolate.
More about Loro Dallas
Loro Dallas
1812 North Haskell AVE, Dallas
|Popular items
|TG Crispy Potatoes
|$6.25
miso mustard, yuzu aioli, toasted white sesame, green onions
**soy, onion, sesame
|TG Sweet Corn Fritters
|$8.00
sriracha aioli, cilantro
**gluten, dairy, egg, soy
|TG Oak Grilled Snap Peas
|$7.00
kimchee emulsion, sriracha powder, lemon zest
**gluten, soy, shellfish, garlic, fish, sesame
(vegan without the kimchee emulsion)
More about Toller Patio Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Toller Patio Bar
3675 Ross Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|Fries
|$6.00
|10 Shrimp
|$14.00
|Crispy Tender Sandwich
|$12.00
More about Top Round - Dallas
Top Round - Dallas
4800 Bryan Street, Dallas
|Popular items
|Tots
|$2.99
Crispy Tater Tots
|Buffalo Chicken
|$8.99
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, House Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch on a Sesame Bun
|Beef on Weck
|$8.29
Slow Roasted Roast Beef, Au Jus, Seasoning Shake, Atomic Horseradish, on a Weck Bun