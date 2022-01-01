Lake Highlands breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Lake Highlands
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cedar & Vine
9661 Audelia Rd Ste 105, Dallas
|Popular items
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
Served with Garlic Aioli
|C+V Cheeseburger
|$16.00
Half Pound | American & Cheddar | Traditional Set Up | Secret Sauce | Brioche
|Brick Chicken
|$19.00
Garlic Spinach | Roasted Potatoes
WRAPS • SALADS
Unleavened Fresh Kitchen
8031 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas
|Popular items
|American Taco
|$3.00
Bacon, Eggs, Potatoes, Cheddar
|Dagwood
|$9.25
Bacon, Eggs, Potatoes,
Arugula, Cheddar served as a Wrap or Hash
|Texican Taco
|$3.00
Chorizo, Eggs, Grilled Corn, Cotija