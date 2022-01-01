Lake Highlands breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Lake Highlands restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Lake Highlands

Cedar & Vine image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cedar & Vine

9661 Audelia Rd Ste 105, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Served with Garlic Aioli
C+V Cheeseburger$16.00
Half Pound | American & Cheddar | Traditional Set Up | Secret Sauce | Brioche
Brick Chicken$19.00
Garlic Spinach | Roasted Potatoes
More about Cedar & Vine
Unleavened Fresh Kitchen image

WRAPS • SALADS

Unleavened Fresh Kitchen

8031 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1304 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
American Taco$3.00
Bacon, Eggs, Potatoes, Cheddar
Dagwood$9.25
Bacon, Eggs, Potatoes,
Arugula, Cheddar served as a Wrap or Hash
Texican Taco$3.00
Chorizo, Eggs, Grilled Corn, Cotija
More about Unleavened Fresh Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Yogi's Sushi & Sports

9440 Garland Rd, 130, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Poke Bowl$17.50
SU EEL$6.00
Japanese Spring Rolls$6.00
More about Yogi's Sushi & Sports

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lake Highlands

Tacos

Map

More near Lake Highlands to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

South Dallas

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston