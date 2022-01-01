Lakewood burger restaurants you'll love

Liberty Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Burger

1904 Abrams Parkway, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (3758 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Traitor$9.00
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, SWISS CHEESE, APPLEWOOD-SMOKED
BACON, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, AND A BASIL GARLIC
AIOLI. SERVED ON A HEALTHY MULTIGRAIN BREAD.
The Liberty Burger$7.00
A classic Burger made from our custom Beef blend, served with Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomato, Red Onion, and Pickles on a toasted Brioche Bun.
Kid BURGER$7.00
4 oz Beef patty, Choose With or Without cheese, comes Plain and Dry. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.
The Pour House image

 

The Pour House

1300 W Davis St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$11.50
Cheddar jack cheese in a chipotle flour tortilla, served with pico de gallo, house salsa, and sour cream. with your choice of protein
Ultimate Cheeseburger$13.50
Cheddar, Monterey jack, and American Cheese
Cheeseburger Sliders$11.50
Mini Angus beef patties with American Cheese. Served with pickles and onions
Haystack Burgers - Lakewood image

 

Haystack Burgers - Lakewood

6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Farm Burger$9.33
Juicy perfectly seasoned 1/2 pound patty. Topped with:
Cheddar cheese, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions
Haystack Onions$4.25
Shoestring onions fried and battered to perfection!
Served with Spicy Ranch
Vanderslice$10.48
2 perfectly seasoned 1/4 pound patties. Topped with: Two slices of American Cheese, House made 1000 Island, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions
