Burritos in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve burritos
More about La Calle Doce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
1925 Skillman St., Dallas
|SNG BEAN BURRITO
|$3.25
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
1904 Skillman Street, Dallas
|ALA BIG BURRITO
|$6.43
|Tex-Mex Burrito Dinner
|$13.95
Seasoned premium beef, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, smothered in chilli & cheese, beans & rice
|Super Burrito dinner
|$18.25
Fajita style beef or chicken, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, topped w/ sour cream, Monterrey Jack cheese & spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, beans & rice