Caesar salad in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Bowlski's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bowlski's
1825 Abrams Parkway, Dallas
|Large Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Freshly chopped romaine lettuce topped with shredded parmesan cheese and jumbo seasoned croutons. Served with caesar dressing on the side. Add chicken for $2
|Small Caesar Salad
|$6.99
Freshly chopped romaine lettuce topped with shredded parmesan cheese and jumbo seasoned croutons. Served with caesar dressing on the side. Add chicken for $2
More about Palmer's Hot Chicken
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Palmer's Hot Chicken
6465 E Mockingbird Lane, Dallas
|CAESAR SALAD
|$8.00
Romaine + Iceberg + Croutons + Parmesan tossed in Caesar dressing