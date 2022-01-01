Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Matt's Rancho Martinez image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Matt's Chicken Sandwich$10.75
Grilled or Fried chicken breast w/ lettuce, tomato, onion & fries
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Burger

1904 Abrams Parkway, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (3758 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Chicken Sandwich$7.00
4 oz Chicken Breast. Choose with or Without Cheese, and comes plain and dry. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.
More about Liberty Burger
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL

White Rock Alehouse & Brewery

7331 Gaston Ave, Suite 100, Dallas

Avg 5 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rockin Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Spicy Fried Chicken, WRAB Sauce, Cole Slaw on a Brioche Bun.
OYL Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Texas Pesto, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Marzen Mayo, Brioche Bun.
More about White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
Item pic

 

Haystack Burgers - Lakewood

6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$9.89
Perfectly Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast. Topped with: Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions.
Served on a White Brioche Bun
Crispy Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Crispy fried chicken served with Chipotle Aioli, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Nashville Hot Sauce on a white Brioche Bun
More about Haystack Burgers - Lakewood

