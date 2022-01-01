Chicken sandwiches in Lakewood
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
1904 Skillman Street, Dallas
|Matt's Chicken Sandwich
|$10.75
Grilled or Fried chicken breast w/ lettuce, tomato, onion & fries
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Burger
1904 Abrams Parkway, Dallas
|Kid Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
4 oz Chicken Breast. Choose with or Without Cheese, and comes plain and dry. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.
SANDWICHES • GRILL
White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
7331 Gaston Ave, Suite 100, Dallas
|Rockin Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Spicy Fried Chicken, WRAB Sauce, Cole Slaw on a Brioche Bun.
|OYL Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Texas Pesto, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Marzen Mayo, Brioche Bun.
Haystack Burgers - Lakewood
6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500, Dallas
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.89
Perfectly Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast. Topped with: Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions.
Served on a White Brioche Bun
|Crispy Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Crispy fried chicken served with Chipotle Aioli, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Nashville Hot Sauce on a white Brioche Bun