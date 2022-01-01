Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve enchiladas

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

1925 Skillman St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ENCHILADA DINNER$12.50
2 enchiladas served with Rice & Beans
SNG ENCHILADA BF$3.95
ENCHILADAS DE ESPINACA$13.95
More about La Calle Doce
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NO. 1 Extra Long Enchilada$10.75
Served w/ beans & rice.
Dozen Enchiladas$26.95
Beef & Guacamole Enchiladas$14.95
Two plump beef enchiladas, topped w/ mild ranchero sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese, sour cream, fresh guacamole & zesty chile con queso. served w/ beans & rice
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez

