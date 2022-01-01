Fajitas in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve fajitas
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bowlski's
1825 Abrams Parkway, Dallas
|Fajita Salads
|$14.00
Fajita salad with your choice of beef tenderloin, chicken fajita, or grilled fajita veggie. Lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and your choice of either ranch, avocado lime vinaigrette, or blue cheese.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
1925 Skillman St., Dallas
|COMBO FAJITAS 1
|$20.95
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
1904 Skillman Street, Dallas
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.25
served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.25
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
|Combo Fajitas
|$17.25
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.