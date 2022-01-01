Fajitas in Lakewood

Bowlski's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bowlski's

1825 Abrams Parkway, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Salads$14.00
Fajita salad with your choice of beef tenderloin, chicken fajita, or grilled fajita veggie. Lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and your choice of either ranch, avocado lime vinaigrette, or blue cheese.
More about Bowlski's
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

1925 Skillman St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
COMBO FAJITAS 1$20.95
More about La Calle Doce
Matt's Rancho Martinez image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$12.25
served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole & Jalapenos
Chicken Fajitas$17.25
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
Combo Fajitas$17.25
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez

