Fried chicken sandwiches in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
SANDWICHES • GRILL
White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
7331 Gaston Ave, Suite 100, Dallas
|Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
|$13.00
More about Haystack Burgers - Lakewood - Hillside Village
Haystack Burgers - Lakewood - Hillside Village
6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500, Dallas
|Crispy Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.79
Crispy chicken served with Chipotle Aioli, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Nashville Hot Sauce on a white Brioche Bun