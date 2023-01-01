Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

White Rock Alehouse & Brewery image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

White Rock Alehouse & Brewery

7331 Gaston Ave, Suite 100, Dallas

Avg 5 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$13.00
More about White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
Item pic

 

Haystack Burgers - Lakewood - Hillside Village

6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.79
Crispy chicken served with Chipotle Aioli, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Nashville Hot Sauce on a white Brioche Bun
More about Haystack Burgers - Lakewood - Hillside Village

