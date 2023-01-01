Mac and cheese in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve mac and cheese
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Palmer's Hot Chicken
6465 E Mockingbird Lane, Dallas
|MAC & CHEESE QUART
|$15.00
|MAC AND CHEESE
|$3.00
Secret cheese makes it awesome
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Burger - Lakewood
1904 Abrams Parkway, Dallas
|Mac n Cheese
|$2.50
SANDWICHES • GRILL
White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
7331 Gaston Ave, Suite 100, Dallas
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
|Poblano Mac & Cheese
|$8.00